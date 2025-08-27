NDLEA seizes 589.536kg of illicit drugs, arrests 107 in Adamawa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Adamawa has seized 589.536 kilogrammes of illicit drugs across 21 Local Government Areas between July and August.

Aliyu Abubakar, the State Commander, disclosed this at the press briefing in Yola on Wednesday.

He stated that during the period under review, the command arrested 107 suspects and defendants, including females, and seized four cars.

“This is a presentation of the scorecard for Adamawa Command of the NDLEA for the months of July and August 2025.

“This presentation is in line with our commitment to transparency, accountability and fostering public trust in our collective fight against the scourge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” he said.

Abubakar stated that the command secured convictions for 15 convicts to various terms of imprisonment during the period under review, with 50 cases pending at various stages of prosecution at the Federal High Court in Yola.

“Additionally, 23 defendants were remanded in prison custody and 14 fresh charges were filed within the period,” he noted.

The commander also said the command had successfully rehabilitated 12 out of 22 drug-dependent persons and integrated them back into society as safe and productive individuals.

Abubakar further added that the command had been able to reach out to over 10,729 students, educators and other audiences in its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) and public enlightenment.

“During the period under review, a drug integrity test was conducted on 73 persons, while, N340,271 was generated and remitted accordingly,” he said.

Mr Ishaku Kwajafa, Zonal Commander, Yola, commended the state commander for the successes recorded in two months, observing that such glory wouldn’t have been achieved without the support of staff.

Speaking on promotion, Kwajafa called on the promoted officers and those who received commendation letters to understand that more was expected from them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commander decorated five senior officers who were promoted to various ranks, while 12 individuals received letters of commendation from the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Buba Marwa.

