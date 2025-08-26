NDLEA seizes 2.318 tons of marijuana in Kwara

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted and seized 2.318 tons of cannabis in the last week in Kwara.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Hajia Fatima Popoola, said this at a news conference in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Popoola said that the cannabis was intercepted during two operations along the Offa and Omu Aran axis of the state command at about 3:00 am and 5:30 am.

She said that four suspects arrested in connection with the seizures concealed the drugs among sacks of sawdust.

“This is one of the biggest seizures we’ve made in a single week in recent times, and the street value of what we seized runs into at least billions of naira.

“This shows just how serious the drug use and trafficking have become in Kwara,” she said.

Popoola said that one of the suspects, a driver, was caught with 1.2 tons of cannabis, another suspect with 300kg of cannabis, while the remaining 720kg seizure was linked to two suspects.

The drugs were reportedly concealed in Canter trucks and disguised as ordinary goods with sacks of sawdust to deceive NDLEA officials at the checkpoints.

“A J5 vehicle was checked, which appeared to be empty, but we found it loaded with cannabis, and these operations took place mostly between 3:00 am and 5:30 am, when traffickers often move to avoid detection,” she said.

The commander, who noted that drugs are at the root of many criminal activities, added that, “no sane person wakes up to commit inhumane acts or violent crimes, most of the time, there is drug influence behind it.”

She said that security challenges in places like Kaiama, Chikanda, Patigi, Edu, and Omu Aran were drug-related.

The commander said that while only two tons of drugs were seized in 2024, the command has seized over 2,000 kilograms between January and August 2025.

She attributed the feat achieved to the synergy among sister security agencies, saying that “the NDLEA is not working alone. We are working with the police, army, civil defence, and traditional rulers.”

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended the agency for the feat, adding the arrests and seizures reflected the commitment of his administration to eliminate drug abuse in the state.

Represented by Alhaji Saadu Salahu, the Senior Adviser/Counsellor, AbdulRazaq said the state was working closely with the NDLEA in mobilising traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, and religious institutions to create awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

“We need to educate the younger generation on the health implications of involvement in drugs,” he said.

He urged residents of the state to be vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that the fight against drug trafficking requires everyone’s support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by representatives of traditional rulers, the military, and para-military agencies.

Vanguard News