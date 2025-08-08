NDLEA seeks proactive measures to curb drugs abuse among students

Mr Michael Emmanuel, Keffi Area Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has called for proactive measures to curb the menace of drug abuse among students of tertiary institutions in the country.

Emmanuel made the call during an interview with newsmen on Friday in the Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to him, drug abuse among students in that cadre has become a huge concern, given the high number of persons who are engaged in it.

He urged relevant stakeholders to support the agency by proposing proactive measures that would help curb social vices in society.

Emmanuel said that the agency had made concerted efforts toward tackling drug abuse, addiction and trafficking in the area.

“We have made several arrests so far, within my short time as the new Area Commander here in Keffi, and some of them are students.

“We have also conducted sensitisation programmes and rehabilitated many drug addicts, all with the sole aim of tackling the menace in all the tertiary institutions, and the entire community, thereby reducing the consumption of illicit drugs and their trafficking to the minimum.

“However, there is still a lot to do. That is why the situation requires more proactive and collaborative actions by stakeholders and the agency. We need to work together in the interest of future generations,” he said.

The commander further announced that the Command under his watch, in collaboration with the state headquarters in Lafia, had made several arrests and seized a huge quantity of illicit drugs.

He noted that the suspects had since been taken to court for trial.

Emmanuel said the area command had embarked on sensitisation campaigns and rehabilitated some drug addicts, under its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative.