NDLEA secures 10-year jail terms for drug kingpins Emami, Akpomuai

…Convictions Show Our Strategies Are Working – Marwa

By Kingsley Omonobi

Two notorious drug traffickers, Ajetsibo Emami (37), also known as Warri Kinsman, and Solomon Akpomuai (51), have been convicted and sentenced to a total of 10 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Emami was arrested in Ikeja on June 28, 2025, following a three-day sting operation by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) that led to the dismantling of his drug network and the arrest of three accomplices. Recovered from the syndicate were 24 jumbo bags containing 681 pouches of Canadian Loud, weighing 414.2kg.

He was arraigned before Justice Deinde Dipeolu in charge number FHC/L/636C/2025 on a count of trafficking illicit drugs. On August 18, 2025, the court convicted and sentenced him to six years in prison, with an option of N50 million fine.

In a separate case, Akpomuai was initially intercepted by Customs operatives along the Shagamu–Ijebu Ode expressway on June 3, 2025, with 2,197.8kg of skunk. He was handed over to the NDLEA on June 16 and subsequently arraigned in charge number FHC/L/635C/2025 before Justice Dipeolu. He was found guilty and sentenced to four years imprisonment, also with an option of N50 million fine.

NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), hailed the convictions as a clear indication that the agency’s strategies in the fight against drug trafficking are yielding results.

He thanked the judiciary, NDLEA investigators and prosecutors, and other stakeholders for their commitment to achieving a drug-free Nigeria.