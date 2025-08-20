NDLEA secures 10-year jail terms for 2 drug kingpins

By Kingsley Omonobi

Two suspected notorious drug kingpins, 37-year-old Ajetsibo Emami popularly known as ‘Warri Kinsman’ and 51-year-old Solomon Akpomuai have been convicted and sentenced to a combined 10 years imprisonment by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

Emami was arrested in Ikeja, Lagos on June 28, 2025, after NDLEA operatives dismantled his drug trafficking network in a three-day operation leading to the arrest of three other suspects.

Recovered from Emami’s network were 24 jumbo bags containing 681 pouches of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 414.2 kilograms.

The bust of Emami’s drug ring followed credible intelligence on his attempt to move the shipment to Lekki area of Lagos, from where it would be distributed to other parts of the state and across the country.

He was subsequently arraigned before Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos in charge number FHC/L/636C/2025 bordering on dealing in illicit drugs.

In his ruling delivered on Monday, the trial judge convicted Emami on the one count charge filed against him by NDLEA prosecutor, Buhari Abdullahi and sentenced him to six years in prison with an option of N50million in lieu of jail.

In his case, Solomon Akpomuai was first arrested by men of Customs Service along Shagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway with 2,197.8 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis on June 3, 2025, and transferred to NDLEA on June 16, after which he was arraigned in charge number FHC/L/635C before Justice Dipeolu for trafficking illicit drugs in large commercial quantity.

Also delivering judgment on the matter, the trial judge convicted and sentenced Akpomuai to four years in prison with an option of N50million fine.