NDLEA nabs widow using fake pregnancy to traffic cocaine

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, Mrs. Ifeoma Henrietta Ezewuike, for attempting to traffic 1.3 kilograms of cocaine by faking pregnancy.

The suspect, a mother of one and proprietor of Golden Star Creation, a fashion outfit in Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, was intercepted on Friday, August 22, 2025, at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, while attempting to deliver the cocaine consignment to customers in Abuja.

A search of her residence in Ago Palace uncovered 200 grams of cutting agents used in producing a strain of cocaine. In her statement, Ezewuike confessed that she took over the trade from her late husband, who died two years ago, though she had been running her fashion business for two decades.

NDLEA spokesman said her arrest was part of several operations conducted across the country during the week.

In Lagos, operatives intercepted 90 parcels of Loud, a high-grade cannabis strain, weighing 48.6kg. The illicit drugs, concealed in three cartons of kitchen sinks, were imported from the United States and seized at a courier company.

In Adamawa, a raid on the residence of a notorious dealer, Idris Garba, forced him to flee by scaling a fence, but his associate, Boniface Nnaji, 55, was arrested while attempting to escape.

From the premises, operatives recovered a Toyota Tundra Jeep and a Toyota Yaris loaded with 354,480 pills of tramadol and other opioids.

In Kogi State, 5,000 capsules of tramadol, 400 ampoules of pentazocine injection, and 200 ampoules of diazepam were seized from a suspect, Neche Okonkwo, at Idah waterside while crossing from Anambra State.

Kano also recorded multiple seizures: 5,850 pregabalin capsules, 452,070 pills of opioids, 140 litres of codeine syrup, and 7,000 capsules of tramadol. Several suspects were arrested, though one major dealer remains at large.

In Kwara State, three major interceptions yielded 2,289.49kg of cannabis from trucks along Ajase-Ipo, while 96kg was seized in Ekiti. In Taraba, Edo, Delta, and Ondo States, joint operations with security agencies led to the destruction of large cannabis farms covering over 25 hectares, with 75,544kg of skunk destroyed in total.

In Abuja, NDLEA operatives arrested two dispatch riders engaged in door-to-door delivery of narcotics. One was caught with pentazocine injections, while the other had skunk packaged for distribution.