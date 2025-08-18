NDLEA nabs drug kingpin, intercepts N7.8bn opioids, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has arrested a notorious drug kingpin, 36-year-old Sunday Ibigide, in Asaba, Delta State, after a three-year manhunt. He was caught with his aide, Clement Osuya, 27, while attempting to move 250 blocks of skunk weighing 138kg in a distribution bus.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, recalled that Ibigide had been on the run since March 2022 after the seizure of 24.1kg of cannabis and 10 grams of molly linked to him.

In a string of operations across the country, NDLEA operatives also intercepted five containers at the Onne Port, Rivers State, containing 875,000 bottles of codeine syrup valued at N6.1billion and N3.5 million tramadol pills worth N1.7billion, in a joint examination with the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies.

Other seizures include: Enugu State: 37,500kg of cannabis destroyed on 15 hectares; six suspects arrested; Taraba State: 11,250kg of cannabis destroyed on 4.5 hectares of farmland; Edo State: 562kg of cannabis recovered in Warake-Auchi and Sobe, Kogi and Gombe States: over 465,800 capsules of tramadol intercepted in separate raids; Kaduna State: Four suspects arrested with 22,640 tramadol pills and 111kg cannabis; Lagos: A woman, Muyibat Mumuni, 52, and her son Faruk, 25, arrested with 149kg of cannabis; another suspect held with 8.5kg Canadian Loud in Ajah; Kano State.

: Two suspects caught with 92kg cannabis on the Zaria-Kano road; Badagry, Lagos: 4,320 ampoules of ketamine injection intercepted.

In total, NDLEA said 538,980 pills of opioids were recovered within the week across Kogi, Kaduna, Gombe, and other states.