NDLEA intercepts 502,280 pills of opioids in four states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 502,280 pills of opioids in Nasarawa, Gombe, Kano and Maiduguri raids.

This is contained in a statement by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Giving a breakdown, Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives on Thursday arrested a 36-year-old suspect with 79,040 pills of tramadol and diazepam at Abacha Park, Mararaba Karu in Nasarawa.

This, he said, followed the arrest of another suspect, 47, in Lafia, with 30,410 pills of tramadol and Rohypnol.

“Also recovered from him were 38 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup concealed in a deep freezer from Asaba, Delta on Aug. 26,”he said.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested on Aug. 27 in a follow-up operation at Ngorore, Adamawa.

According to him, the discovery was made after his waybilled consignment—containing 15,000 tramadol capsules hidden in sacks of animal feed—was intercepted at the Gombe Mega Park.

“In Kano, the two suspects were arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 26, along the Kano-Hadeja road, with 1.5kg of skunk and 25,000 pills of exol-5.

“Two other suspects, aged 37 and 42, were nabbed by NDLEA officers on Thursday, along Zaria-Kano road, Gadan Tamburawa.

“They were arrested with 8,080 bottles of a New Psychoactive Substance and 25.7kg skunk in their possession, “he said.

In the same vein, no fewer than 250,000 tablets of Exol-5 were seized from a 25-year-old suspect in the Zango area, Ungogo local government area of Kano State by NDLEA operatives on Saturday.

