NDLEA arrests suspected notorious drug dealer in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Strategic Command, says it has arrested a suspected notorious drug dealer, Faisal Yusuf-Umar, 23, in Fagge Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano on Sunday.

He stated that the suspect was apprehended following a surveillance operation initiated in response to community complaints regarding his illicit activities.

“On July 18, NDLEA operatives attached to the Fagge Area Command carried out a strategic operation at the suspect’s residence in Dandali, Fagge Local Government Area.

“A significant quantity of controlled substance was recovered, including 40 bottles (4kg) of Benylin with Codeine and cash amounting to N204,000:00,” he said.

Muhammad-Maigatari quoted the State Strategic Commander, Mr Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, as saying that the suspect’s arrest underscored the NDLEA’s unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

“The operation is part of the agency’s broader strategy to dismantle the networks of drug dealers operating in the state, who pose a serious threat to the health and safety of our communities.”

He emphasised that the fight against drug-related crimes was a collective responsibility.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Kano remains a safe and drug-free environment,” he assured.

Muhammad-Maigatari urged residents and communities to report suspicious activities to the agency to assist in the ongoing efforts to eradicate drug abuse and trafficking.

Vanguard News