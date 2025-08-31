NDLEA arrests drug kingpin with large consignment of Loud, Colorado in Ekiti

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a drug kingpin with large consignments of Loud and Colorado, narcotic substances, in Ekiti.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Mr. Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

‎Babafemi described the illicit consignment as the single largest seizure of Loud and Colorado, two strong strains of cannabis.

He stated that on August 29, NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence, raided Nova Street, located behind New Creation School, Ado-Ekiti.

This, he said, was where 5.3 kilogrammes of Loud and Colorado as well as 2.5 grammes of Methamphetamine were seized from a 42-year-old drug kingpin, Ajayi, a.k.a Atiku.

Also, Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives on patrol on Ewu-Auchi road, Etsako West LGA, intercepted 64,250 pills of opioids, mainly Tramadol, in Edo state.

He said that the drugs were concealed in a commercial bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra state and going to Okene, Kogi state.

The NDLEA spokesman stated that a 36-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Babafemi said that two other suspects, aged 45 and 35, were arrested on August 27, when NDLEA operatives raided Queen Elizabeth, Aponmun Reserved Camp, in Ondo State.

He said that 117.5kg of processed cannabis and seeds were recovered from them.

Similarly, a total of 164 kilogrammes of skunk was recovered from the base of a suspect in the Mushin area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that the suspect was arrested by NDLEA operatives on Saturday, Aug. 30.

He quoted the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa commending the officers and men of Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Edo commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures in the past week.

Marwa also applauded their compatriots in all commands across the country for intensifying WADA sensitisation lectures and advocacy messages in every part of their areas of responsibility.

Vanguard News