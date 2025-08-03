NDLEA arrests dispatch riders distributing illicit drugs in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three dispatch riders for distributing illicit substances around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, stated in a press release on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi stated that NDLEA operatives conducted intelligence-led stop-and-search operations in the Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa areas of the FCT on Wednesday, July 30.

He named the arrested suspects as Sabo Sule, 24; Samuel Nnamdi, 28; and Idris Jibrin, 28, adding that a total of 149.8 grams of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, were recovered from them.

“Two other suspects: Aliyu Abubakar, 25; and Adekunle Agbabiaka, 30, were arrested along Abaji-Gwagwalada expressway with 91.1kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, on Saturday, August 2,” he said.

Babafemi said that in Lagos, NDLEA officers acting on intelligence on Saturday arrested one Joseph Michael with 3.3 kilograms of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, in Mushin.

Babafemi said that another suspected drug peddler, Ibrahim Sulaiman, was nabbed in the Iwaya area of Yaba with 16.5 litres of skuchies on Friday.

According to him, no fewer than 100,000 pills of tramadol capsules were seized from a suspect, Hussein Yusuf, 37, at an NDLEA checkpoint along Vandeikya-Ogoja road in Benue state on Friday.

Babafemi said that operatives in Edo State, the same day, raided a warehouse in Ekpoma where a suspect, William Alabi, 44, was arrested and 233.5kg of skunk recovered.

He said that Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces, and communities, among others, in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Ciroma Ibrahim Islamiyya School, Potiskum, Yobe; Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Wamakko, Sokoto.

Also included were metro drivers from Borno Express Transport Services in Maiduguri, Borno State, and worshippers at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Abakpa Nike, Enugu State.

The Osun State command of NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to Oluwo of Iwo land, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abdurasheed Adewale Akanbi, among others.

Vanguard News