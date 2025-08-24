NDELA destroys 75,544kg skunk in Edo, Delta, Ondo, Taraba forests

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has destroyed 75,544 kilograms of skunk in operations carried out across forests in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Taraba States.

NDLEA’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a total of 14,233.37 kilograms of skunk were destroyed in four plantations measuring 5.69375 hectares at Ebule Forest, Owan West Local Government Area (LGA), Edo, on August 20.

“Similarly, in Delta, NDLEA operatives supported by the military destroyed a total of 25,500kg skunk on four plantations measuring 10.2 hectares in Emu-Obiogu community, Ndokwa West LGA on Aug. 21.

“Also in Ondo State, 25,025kg of same psychoactive substance was destroyed on three farms with a combined measurement of 10.01 hectares at Asolo camp, Uso area of the state, ” he said.

According to him, NDLEA operatives, in conjunction with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), destroyed 7,500kg of skunk on three hectares of farmland at Dadin-Kowa village, Bali LGA, Taraba, on August 20.

Babafemi said that 901kg of the same substance was evacuated from a warehouse at Uzebba in Owan West LGA, Edo.

He added that a 54-year-old female suspect was arrested on August 19 in connection with the substance.

“Meanwhile, two dispatch riders were on Aug. 21, arrested by NDLEA operatives during a stop and search operation in the Jabi area of Abuja for distributing illicit substances in the FCT.

“While a male suspect, 29, was caught with 300 milligrams of pentazocine injection, another 35 years old suspect was nabbed with 8.64grams of skunk packaged for delivery,” he added.

He said that various commands and formations of the agency across the country had continued their War Against Drug Abuse, as well as sensitisation efforts in schools, worship centres, workplaces, and communities.

