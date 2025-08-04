NDAOWA, Beyond Barracks launch digital, vocational training for barracks youths, widows

…Programme targets long holiday engagement, character development

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigerian Defence Academy Officers Wives Association (NDAOWA) has partnered with Beyond Barracks Code to launch a four-week intensive training programme aimed at equipping children, widows, and wives of military personnel in the barracks with vital digital and vocational skills.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Kaduna, NDAOWA Coordinator, Mrs. Halima Yahaya Ibrahim, said the initiative was designed to provide productive engagement for youth and children during the long school holiday, preventing idleness and negative influences.

“Between the end of July and September, when schools are closed, we thought of how best to keep our children positively engaged,” she said. “The only way is to involve them in something interesting, entertaining, and beneficial.”

The programme includes training in web design, cyber security, knitting, and handbag making, as well as entrepreneurship, financial literacy, character building, and patriotism.

“Our aim is not just to raise skillful children but children of character,” Mrs. Ibrahim stressed. “We want to change the negative narrative often associated with barracks children. Many of them have grown into outstanding individuals.”

She revealed that Beyond Barracks Code—a group of IT professionals raised in military barracks—joined forces with NDAOWA to deliver the training, leveraging their expertise to give back to their roots.

Team Lead of Beyond Barracks, Mohammed Usman Thompson, underscored the need for digital literacy, describing it as a necessity in today’s fast-paced world.

“This is the digital era. Instead of letting the kids stay idle or become a burden at home, we decided to partner with NDAOWA to engage them productively,” he said.

Thompson noted that all training materials were being provided with NDAOWA’s support and that arrangements had been made with four innovation hubs and tech companies to offer internships to outstanding trainees after the programme.

Isaac Aliyu, coordinator of the digital instructors, highlighted the importance of bridging the digital divide in military communities.

“Our goal is to equip them with the tools they need to compete with and collaborate effectively with their peers in the evolving digital environment,” he said.

One of the participants, Teeman Udom, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to be trained in cyber security and to understand the digital world better. This opportunity excites me,” he said.

The four-week programme is expected to empower beneficiaries with practical skills, instill strong values, and open up career pathways for a future beyond the barracks.