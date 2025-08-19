NDA releases list of successful candidates for AFSB 2025

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced the release of the authentic list of successful and reserve candidates for the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) 2025.

The academy’s Public Relations Officer, Maj Mohammed Maidawa, made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Maidawa said, “The public is advised to visit the NDA website at [https://nda.edu.ng/](https://nda.edu.ng/) as well as the Daily Trust and The Sun Newspapers of 19 August 2025 for the official list.

“We thank you for your patience and understanding.”