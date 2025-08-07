NCoS, Shammies foundation launch NABTEB exam centre, register 70 Inmates

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In a landmark step towards inmate rehabilitation, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), in collaboration with Shammies Unusual Heart Foundation, has established a National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examination centre at the Kuje Custodial Centre, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

As part of the initiative, 70 inmates have been registered to sit for the 2025 November/December NABTEB examinations.

The centre was unveiled on Thursday under the theme “Restoring Dignity Through Education and Second Chances,” highlighting the commitment to transform lives through education and vocational empowerment.

Speaking during the launch, the Deputy Controller-General of NCoS in charge of Training and Staff Development, Amoran Olarewaju—representing the Controller-General, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche—underscored the critical role of education in the reform and reintegration of inmates.

He praised Shammies Foundation for its continued dedication to inmate development and called for greater investment in skills training and certification programmes to enhance post-incarceration employability and reduce reoffending.

“The importance of today’s event lies in the message that incarceration should not be the end, but rather a chance for transformation. Education equips inmates with the tools to reintegrate into society and overcome the stigma they face after release,” Olarewaju said.

He added that many are unaware of the extensive vocational training programmes available within custodial centres, and credited Shammies Foundation for helping to spotlight and expand these life-changing opportunities.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Shammies Unusual Heart Foundation, Ambassador Saratu Abdullahi, expressed deep fulfilment with the positive response from the inmates and reaffirmed the organisation’s long-term commitment.

“The joy I feel from touching lives and witnessing the happiness of these inmates is immeasurable. This is not a one-off project; it’s an ongoing relationship. With the support of my team and the wider community, we will continue to create opportunities for inmates to learn and grow,” she said.

Controller of Corrections for the FCT Command, Bosun Ajibogun, described the project as a “game changer” in prison reform. He lauded the Foundation’s provision of laptops, textbooks, and teaching materials, and revealed plans to extend the NABTEB centre to the Suleja Custodial Centre.

“The initiative to register inmates for technical and vocational certification is monumental,” he said. “This is a milestone I never imagined witnessing during my tenure. The impact of what has been done today cannot be overstated.”