NCoS denies collecting fees for officers’ training

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed a media report alleging that officers in the service were compelled to pay N350,000 for the issuance of training certificates.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, who dismissed the report in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, also denied that any management staff described the Service’s cooperative society as a “cash cow.”

Umar described the allegations published by Sahara Reporters as misleading, baseless, and aimed at misinforming the public while undermining the integrity of the Service.

According to him, training and retraining of officers remain a core component of the NCoS professional development mandate.

“At no time has the Service authorised or permitted the collection of any fees aside from the payment of N1,000 and N2,000 caution fees, respectively.

“The welfare of staff under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda has been upgraded and remains a top priority.

“The Controller General, Sylvester Nwakuche has, in various radio messages, warned against any form of extra charges, with reference to circulars NCoS.005/S.48/V/84 dated Dec. 11, 2024, and NCoS.005/S.203/TI/37 dated July, 8, “he said.

Regarding the cooperative society, the NCoS PRO explained that the body serves as a fallback welfare system for retired and deceased personnel.

Umar, however, said that dismissed staff also receive their entitlements upon disengagement, maintaining that all payments of entitlements to beneficiaries were presently up to date.

He further stated that the cooperative also operated a microfinance bank that provided a financial cushion for officers, as well as hospitality initiatives, such as the establishment of COCOS Hotel.

“The hotel has created employment opportunities for many youths and attracted commendations from Nigerians.

“Strategically located along Airport Road, Abuja, it provides resort services, especially for people on transit,”he said.

Umar advised reporters to always confirm their information through the Service’s Complaint Response Desk before going to press.

“The email address provided is [email protected],”he added.

