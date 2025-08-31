NCDMB immortalizes late staff, Ukan Idagbo, with Youth Resource Centre

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has honoured its late staff member, Mr. Ukan Rowland Idagbo, Supervisor in the Zonal Coordination Division, by naming a newly established Youth Resource Centre in Abouchechi, Cross River State, after him.

The Ukan Idagbo Youth Resource Centre was inaugurated on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at a ceremony attended by the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey; Ukan’s elder brother, Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo; members of the National and State Assemblies; Bekwarra Local Government officials; community stakeholders; and representatives of NCDMB.

The centre was initially conceptualised during the chairmanship tenure of Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo in Bekwarra Local Government and was later equipped by the NCDMB. It will be used for youth development and skills acquisition programmes.

The Bekwarra Legislative Council had earlier passed an ordinance naming the centre after Ukan following his passing on August 5, 2025. He was buried on August 27, 2025, at his family compound in Ijibor, Bekwarra Local Government Area.

Born on September 27, 1980, Ukan was the youngest son of the late Hon. Justice Ochikry Idagbo and Mrs. Bernadette Idagbo. He studied Computer Science at the University of Calabar, pursued further studies in Marine Oceanography, and obtained a Master’s degree in Environmental Science from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland. He worked briefly in the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria, where he joined the NCDMB.

In addition to his professional career, Ukan authored several published works, including Behind Enemy Lines, Ukpang (Comic), The Crucible and Two Other Stories, Bernadette, Philomena, The Winter Song of Second Chances, and The Autumn Sound of Courage.

He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Bernadette Idagbo, his brothers, and other family members.