NCDMB, Gold& Millar, trains 60 youths in CCTV, fire alarm installation

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, in collaboration with Gold & Millar Solutions, has trained 60 youths from the Niger Delta region in Closed Circuit Television, CCTV/ Fire Alarm installation and maintenance in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

NCDMB stated that the training is part of its initiatives to ensure Niger Delta youths are equipped with the right skills to help drive innovation in the oil and gas sector.

Mr Prince, who represented the Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe noted that the board is unwavering in its commitment to build capacity and equip young Nigerians with the requisite skills and training to thrive in the oil and gas sector.

According to him, training of this nature and the Back to the Creek initiative being driven by Engr Ogbe is empower youths from oil and gas host communities with the needed skills to enable them to participate in the oil and gas sector.

‘’You have been trained and equipped with vital starter packs to make ends meet. This is a testament to NCDMB’s unwavering commitment to its core mandate, which is building capacity. One of the core strategic pillars of NCDMB is building capacity, as it recognizes that no industry can thrive without skilled and knowledgeable people at its foundation.

‘’ Initiatives like this training would equip Nigerians with the confidence to take up critical roles and drive innovation, and contribute to the competitive global oil and gas sector. Ultimately, our mission is not only to strengthen the industry but also to create jobs, foster local economic growth, and deliver long-term socio-economic benefits to Nigeria. I want to encourage every participant to take full advantage of this opportunity,’’ he said.

The Managing Director of Gold and Millar Solutions, Mr Dere Imilar, commended NCDMB and the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria for their collaboration in the training.

He expressed delight with the enthusiasm displayed by the participants to acquire practical skills that would not only enhance their career opportunities but also contribute meaningfully to the safety and security of the communities.

‘’This programme is designed to equip you with hands-on technical knowledge, introduce you to industry standards and best practices, and prepare you for employment or entrepreneurship. More importantly, it is about empowering our youths- giving you the tools to build sustainable futures while making a positive impact on society,’’ he said.

The President of the Institute of Safety Professionals in Nigeria (ISPON), Dr Udezi Stephen, who doubles as the lead resource person, commended NCDMB and Gold & Millar for the training initiative, which would equip young Niger Deltans with the skills to make them employable beyond acquiring degrees.

Also speaking, the lead facilitator, Mr Herbert Nwaka, pointed out that the specialized training to empower them with practical training with income-generating skills that match security security-conscious world.

One of the participants, Esumai Ambrose, while commending NCDMB and Gold and Millar Solutions for the training, pleaded that private companies to scout out participants and engage their services.