NCDMB empowers 50 Ndokwa Youths with special skills training

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has partnered with Augoe and Sons Company Nigeria Limited to train 50 Ndokwa youths in special skills- motorbike assembly, repairs, and maintenance. The one-month training program was flagged up today in Kwale.

The program facilitator and supervisor, Idi Presley, commended NCDMB for their commitment to providing meaningful skills for Nigerian youths across the country. This initiative aligns with NCDMB’s human capacity development mandate, aimed at equipping Nigerians with globally competitive technical skills.

NCDMB has been actively involved in various capacity-building initiatives, including vocational training programs in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF). These programs focus on bridging critical manpower gaps in the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.

The training program for Ndokwa youths is part of NCDMB’s efforts to empower young Nigerians with skills that can enhance their employability and entrepreneurial prospects. By partnering with companies like Augoe and Sons, NCDMB is able to leverage expertise and resources to deliver high-quality training that meets industry standards.

Through its various initiatives, NCDMB is working to address the issue of unemployment and underemployment among Nigerian youths. By providing them with relevant skills and training, the organization aims to increase their chances of securing meaningful employment or starting their own businesses.