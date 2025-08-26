NCCSLW partners with troops of 7- Div in Maiduguri to fight proliferation of small arms, other light weapons

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Zonal Director, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), North East Zone, Major General Abubakar Adamu (rtd) sought for collaboration with 7 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in the fight against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

He asserted that the synergy will enhance the campaign and ensure illicit arms-free society.

The Zonal Director made the remarks yesterday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division NA /Commander Sector 1 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN-KAI Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu at the Division Headquarters Maimalari Maiduguri Borno state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division Nigerian Army, Lt. Col. Haruna Mohammed Sani, a copy of which was made available to our Correspondent on Wednesday.

Major General Adamu affirmed that the zonal office, as a stakeholder in the control of small arms proliferation was recently established and empowered to destroy overused arms and ammunition as well as to prosecute gun runners and perpetrators of issues involving small arms and light weapons in the North East part of Nigeria.

Major General Adamu reiterated the need for troops to understand the mandate of NCCSALW to render the appropriate support towards preventing arms proliferation in North East Nigeria and Sahel region in general.

In his words, ‘’effective collaboration and synergy would go along way to tame the security dynamics of the ongoing counterinsurgency efforts in NE region’’.

Major General Adamu (rtd) expressed delight at the warm reception received, highlighting the importance of efficient collaboration between NCCSALW and the Division in tackling security challenges.

The Director asserted the need to creating awareness of the NCCSALW activities which operates on a multi-agency framework in the NE zone. He said that the office operates under the Office of the National Security Adviser with clearly designed mandates.

He congratulated the Acting GOC for the Division’s achievements which he said was crucial to regional security. General Adamu used the medium to seek collaboration to improving effectiveness of small arms and light weapons control initiatives.

In his response, the Acring GOC Brigadier General Unachukwu extended warm congratulations to the newly appointed zonal director NCCSALW, North East Zone, on his new role towards national security.

He emphasized the crucial role of the zonal office in controlling the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which was vital for regional security and stability.

Unachukwu further acknowledged the unique security challenges faced by the North East region, to include insurgency, terrorism and armed violence among others highlighting the need for tailored solutions to address the complex security issues.

Brigadier General Unachukwu affirmed the division’s readiness to support the zonal director to achieve the agency’s mandate emphasising the need to leverage inter-agency cooperation in tackling the contemporary security threats in Nigeria.

Highlight of the events included strategic discussion, signing of the Wolf visitor’s book, Presentation of Souvenirs and Group photograph.