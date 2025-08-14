NCC’s new board poised to propel telecom growth – Maida

Maida

By Juliet Umeh

Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, has expressed strong confidence in the capacity of the Commission’s newly appointed leadership team to propel growth in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

Congratulating Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe on his appointment as Chairman-designate of the NCC Board by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Maida also extended felicitations to other designate-Board members of the Commission and the Universal Service Provision Fund, USPF.

He described the new appointees as highly esteemed individuals with proven competence, vast experience, and impressive track records, noting that their expertise will be instrumental in steering the nation’s communications industry in the right direction.

Maida said: “They will bring to bear their wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and strong governance to enhance the regulatory work of the Commission.

“Their collective expertise will provide the impetus to further transform Nigeria’s digital economy.”

The EVC also commended President Tinubu for the appointments and reaffirmed the Commission’s readiness to work closely with its supervising Ministry and the new Board to deliver on the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the digital economy.