NCC, Telcos raise alarm as Nigeria records over 1,000 fibre cuts weekly

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has sounded the alarm over relentless attacks on telecommunications infrastructure, revealing that Nigeria now records an average of 1,100 fibre optic cuts weekly, alongside 545 site access denials and nearly 100 incidents of theft.

The figures were revealed on Thursday by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr Aminu Maida, during the Industry Sustainability and Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII, Conference in Lagos.

The event, with the theme: “Telecom Industry Sustainability and CNII Factor – Way Forward,” brought together regulators, operators, and other stakeholders to address the crisis threatening Nigeria’s digital backbone.

According to the EVC, who was represented by the Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity Department, Mr. Edoyemi Ogoh, despite telecom’s contribution of over 14.4 percent to Nigeria’s GDP, the sector remains under siege.

He stated: “Telecommunications infrastructure is the nervous system of our national digital economy. Yet, every week, we record over 1,100 fibre cuts, 545 cases of access denial, and nearly 100 thefts. These are not just statistics, they represent service disruptions for millions of Nigerians and losses running into billions of naira.

“Telecom infrastructure such as towers, fibre lines, base stations, and data centres, classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure, CNII, are increasingly targeted by vandals, thieves, and uncooperative communities.

“These disruptions are impacting essential services including banking, healthcare, education, and security.

“Other key challenges include poor power supply, bureaucratic delays in Right-of-Way approvals, growing cybersecurity threats, and security risks in conflict-prone regions.

“The sector cannot thrive where technicians are attacked and operators rebuild the same fibre lines every week.”

He added: “Let this not just be another conference. Let it be a national awakening to secure our digital future.”

Supporting the call for action, Chairman of ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, warned that the situation is unsustainable.

“Every base station lost is a step backward for Nigeria’s digital economy,” he said, urging the media and communities to join the protection effort.

As the sector continues to drive innovation, employment, and economic growth, stakeholders agreed that safeguarding infrastructure must become a national priority.