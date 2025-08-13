NCAA tasks staff on safety at Benin retreat

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE management of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said safety continues to occupy the top priorities of the agency in its quest to make Nigeria’s aviation industry one of the safest in the world.

The Director General of the NCAA, Chris Najomo stated this in Benin on Monday at a 3-Day Retreat organised by the Directorate of Special Duties of the NCAA with the theme: Building High-Performance Teams Through Strategic Capacity Development: Focus on NCAA.

Represented by the Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engineer Godwin Balang, Najomo said though the instruction of Flight Data System (FDC) has helped in enhancing aviation safety regulatory oversight, staff members capacity must be built for efficient performance in the system.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Horatius Egua, the Director, Directorate of Special Duties, said the essence of the 3-Day Retreat was to build the capacity of the staff of the Directorate adding that the activities of the NCAA have been largely digitalized which is expected to lead to efficiency in service delivery.

Egua, “if you want to perform in your place of duties, you must learn and that is why we are here.”

“How do you achieve performance, you must build capacity. Performance is tied to capacity building, and that is why we are here. We must train and be retained.

“We are responsible for a very sensitive and critical part of NCAA operation, so we must be up and doing.”

Egua said that “by the end of these three days, I expect that we will have strengthened our teamwork, identified new pathways for operational excellence, and renewed our commitment to supporting the NCAA’s mission of ensuring a safe, secure, and efficient civil aviation system in Nigeria.”

He added: “This retreat is not just a gathering away from our offices, it is a strategic pause, a deliberate moment to reflect, re-strategize, and re-energize ourselves towards fulfilling the vital mandate entrusted to our Directorate.

“Our chosen theme for this retreat is both timely and strategic. It speaks to the fact that the strength of our Directorate, and indeed the NCAA as a whole, lies in the competence, synergy, and dedication of our people.

“Capacity building is not a one-off event; it is an ongoing investment that transforms our work culture, sharpens our skills, and ultimately improves the Authority’s service delivery to the aviation industry and the Nigerian public.”