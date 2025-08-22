NBM condemns molestation of Corps member in Anambra

File image

deploys legal team for Intervention

The Neo-Black Movement of Africa Worldwide (NBM) has strongly condemned the reported molestation of a female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Anambra State, describing the incident as a violation of human dignity and an assault on the values of national service.

In a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Onyeka Ike, Esq., NBM said the act goes against the principles of justice, equity, and protection of human rights upon which the movement was founded.

“Our Legal Aid and Human Rights Team has been deployed to Anambra State to provide immediate support to the victim, pursue appropriate legal redress, and ensure that justice is both diligently pursued and transparently delivered,” Ike said.

He reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to protecting vulnerable groups, stressing that the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of women must never be compromised.

“We call on government agencies, security institutions, civil society organizations, and all well-meaning Nigerians to unite in safeguarding our young people, particularly corps members who dedicate themselves to national service,” Ike added.

NBM pledged to continue promoting fairness, equity, and the protection of all citizens in its mission of service, justice, and humanity.