NBA Sokoto honours Senator Wamakko with outstanding leadership award

…Commends Longstanding Support for Legal Development in the State

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto State Branch—also known as the Caliphate Bar—has presented an Outstanding Leadership Award to Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the legal profession and justice sector in Sokoto State.

The award was presented at Senator Wamakko’s Gawon Nama residence by the Chairperson of the NBA Sokoto Branch, Barrister Rashidat Muhammad, who led a delegation of legal professionals to honour the senator.

The delegation included notable members of the legal community, such as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Barrister Jacob Ochidi and Barrister G.M. Gana.

In her remarks, Barrister Muhammad said the award was in appreciation of the senator’s consistent support to the NBA over the years. She noted that his contributions had helped to enhance the association’s capacity and visibility within the state.

Barrister Ochidi, SAN, highlighted that Senator Wamakko’s engagement with the NBA dates back to his time in public office. He recalled a monthly financial provision to the Sokoto NBA branch, as well as the donation of an 18-seater bus and support for hosting the NBA National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Sokoto.

He also mentioned the senator’s periodic interventions in securing the release of inmates from correctional centres, describing the acts as commendable contributions to justice and rehabilitation efforts.

In his remarks, Barrister G.M. Gana, SAN, acknowledged the cordial relationship between the senator and the legal profession in Sokoto, stressing the importance of continued collaboration to advance the goals of the justice system.

Responding, Senator Wamakko expressed appreciation for the recognition and pledged continued support for the legal community. He remarked that although he is not a lawyer, his longstanding interactions with legal professionals had positively shaped his understanding of justice and governance.

He cited past engagements with prominent legal figures, which he said influenced his views on the importance of fairness and equity in public service.

A statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant on Information and Publicity to Senator Wamakko, described the recognition as a reflection of the senator’s commitment to supporting institutions that uphold the rule of law.

After the event, Senator Wamakko also inspected a vehicle recently donated to the NBA Sokoto branch by Governor Ahmed Aliyu, as part of ongoing government support for the legal profession in the state.

The ceremony was attended by executive members of the NBA, senior lawyers, and other stakeholders in Sokoto’s legal community, reinforcing a shared commitment to promoting justice and legal development in the state.