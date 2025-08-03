NBA, NGE, NUJ kick as Niger governor shuts radio station

Gov. Bago of Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi & Nnamdi Ojiego

A wave of public condemnation has followed the order by Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, to shut down privately owned Badeggi Radio FM, with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) leading the charge in what it describes as “a blatant attack on press freedom and democracy.”

Governor Bago ordered the closure during an expanded APC Caucus meeting at the Government House, Minna, alleging that the station incited violence and promoted public unrest.

He directed security operatives to seal off the premises and further asked that the broadcasting licence be revoked and the owner, Alhaji Shuaibu Badeggi, be profiled.

It was gathered that the state government has gone a step further by marking the radio station’s building for demolition.

However, the Nigerian Guild of Editors has strongly condemned the move, insisting that the governor acted beyond his constitutional powers. In a statement jointly signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the Guild noted that “the arbitrary closure of media houses reminds us of the dark days of military rule,” and warned that the move sets a dangerous precedent for democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

“Governor Bago acted outside his powers,” the Guild stated. “The power to sanction or revoke licences of broadcast stations lies solely with the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), following due investigation, not by executive fiat.”

Citing Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the NGE reminded public officials that freedom of expression and press freedom are constitutionally protected. “This action is censorship, plain and simple. The premises should be unsealed immediately while proper investigations proceed.”

The NGE, however, called for the immediate reopening of the station. “A free and independent press is essential for a functioning democracy. Badeggi Radio should be reopened immediately while a thorough, lawful investigation is conducted.”

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation echoed similar sentiments. In a statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, emphasised that any allegations of unethical broadcasting should be addressed through the NBC, the statutory regulator.

“The suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the NBC as stipulated by law,” the Minister said, urging all parties to remain calm and submit to due process. “NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve this issue fairly and impartially.”

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Minna Branch, also weighed in, cautioning the state government against bypassing the law. In a statement signed by its Chairman, Isyaku Barau, the NBA warned that the governor’s action could violate constitutional rights, including freedom of expression and the right to fair hearing.

“Executive orders cannot override constitutional provisions,” the NBA said. “If the state believes there’s wrongdoing, it must petition the NBC or seek redress through the courts. Anything else is a breach of the rule of law.”

Similarly, the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for restraint and urged both parties to adhere to constitutional and regulatory frameworks in resolving the dispute.