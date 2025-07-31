NBA Epe branch celebrates 2025 Law Week

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Epe Branch, has concluded its 2025 Law Week with a series of well-attended activities.

Tagged “Aare Afe Babalola SAN NBA Epe Law Week 2025,” the celebration kicked off with a Jumat prayer session for Muslim members, followed by an environmental sanitation exercise and a health walk aimed at promoting community service and wellness among legal professionals.

A church thanksgiving service on Sunday, July 27, catered to the Christian members of the Bar, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude. The chapter also hosted a novelty football match against the NBA Ikorodu Branch, which drew cheers from members and supporters as both teams showcased sportsmanship and camaraderie.

Other activities of the Law Week included a beachside hangout, allowing members to relax and network in an informal setting. The outing provided a refreshing break from legal routines and was widely praised for its relaxed and inclusive atmosphere.

The intellectual core of the week began with a training titled “Traditional Alternative Dispute Resolution”. The training was anchored by the Institute of Alternative Dispute Resolution Development and Conflict Management of Nigeria under the leadership of Prof. Akinola Ibidapo-Obe.

It was followed by the Law Week lecture, which featured presentations by leading professors and legal scholars, including renowned Professor of Land Law in Nigeria, Prof. I. O. Smith, who focused on critical issues in land management and why the government should master and understand land laws. The lecture session drew a wide audience and sparked engaging discussions that reinforced the role of lawyers in nation-building.

The grand finale was a dinner and award night held at Jonaith Hotel and Suites, Songotedo, in honour of Aare Adetola Emmanuelking, who was commended for his contributions to legal development, youth empowerment, and community service.

The dinner also attracted judges of high repute, such as Justice Wasiu Animahun and Abdulsemiu Oloyede Oyediran. Also present were senior legal practitioners and notable figures from the private sector, who turned out in large numbers to celebrate the achievements of the Epe Bar and its honouree.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NBA Epe Chapter expressed appreciation to all who participated and supported the weeklong programme, noting that the turnout and level of engagement surpassed expectations.

“The success of this year’s Law Week reflects the strength and unity of the Epe Bar. It wasn’t just about professional development—it was about community, collaboration, and celebration,” he said.