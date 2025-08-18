NBA endorses Ubani-led electoral reform blueprint

By Henry Ojelu

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has thrown its weight behind the expanded electoral reform proposals presented by its Electoral Reform Committee, declaring that the Association must lead by example in setting credible democratic standards.

Receiving the recommendations in Abuja on Monday, NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, commended the Committee chaired by Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN, for its “timely and progressive” work, stressing that internal elections within the Bar must reflect the transparency, inclusiveness, and credibility the NBA consistently demands in Nigeria’s national polls.

Osigwe noted that some of the recommendations, especially those touching on transparency and campaign finance, were already under consideration as part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

He emphasised that future candidates would be required to declare their intentions early to ensure proper guidance through the legal and electoral frameworks and to guarantee compliance with established rules.

“We must lead by example. Our internal elections must reflect the values of fairness and transparency that we expect from the wider Nigerian democratic process,” the NBA President said.

The expanded reform package presented by Dr. Ubani and his team includes measures to strengthen the independence of the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA), establish a reliable and auditable digital voter register, and deploy secure, audited electronic voting systems.

Other proposals cover early publication of timelines and guidelines, equal access to NBA-owned platforms for campaigns, the creation of an independent Electoral Offences and Petitions Body, transparency in campaign financing, enforcement of a code of conduct, and mandatory national and zonal debates.

The package also recommends sensitisation and digital literacy programs for members, stronger branch involvement in monitoring elections, and equal access to the voter database at least 30 days before polls.

Osigwe assured the Committee that the leadership would carefully integrate the recommendations into the Association’s framework, adding that the reforms would not only rebuild trust but also enhance participation and confidence in NBA elections.

In his remarks, Dr. Ubani thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to supporting his administration.

He stressed that the proposals were crafted to rebuild trust, strengthen internal democracy, and position the NBA as a model for transparent electoral practices.

The expanded proposals are considered the most comprehensive attempt yet to tackle challenges that have dogged NBA elections, and are expected to shape the conduct of future polls within the Association.