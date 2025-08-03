Navy intercepts seven boats loaded with bags of rice in Badagry creek

The Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base in Badagry, Lagos State, has intercepted seven fibre boats loaded with several bags of foreign parboiled rice on the Badagry Porto-Novo creek.

A reliable source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry on Sunday that the smugglers were intercepted by personnel of the FOB on Saturday .

The source said that on sighting the Navy, some occupants of the boats jumped into the water, while a few were arrested.

“However, they were hungry boat boys used by smugglers engaged in their nefarious activities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FOB Badagry has not issued any statement on the interception.

NAN reports that since the new Commanding Officer, Capt. Leye Omotayo assumed Command of FOB, Badagry. Operations have been intensified on the waterways with a 24-hour patrol.

NAN also reports increased synergy and collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and other law enforcement agencies, as well as with the host community, in their collective efforts to tackle smuggling activities in the border area.

