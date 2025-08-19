Navy donates secretariat to KPU, appeals for greater collaboration

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Nigerian Navy has donated a secretariat to Kokori Progress Union, in Kokori community, Ethiope East local government area, Delta state, appealing for greater collaboration with the area and other parts of the Niger Delta to flush out criminal elements.

Chief of Naval staff, CNS, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla who was represented by the Flag officer Commanding Logistics Command , Oghara ,Delta state , Rear Admiral Oluwole Otitoloju at the inauguration ceremony said the Secretariat was built under the special intervention quick impact project of the Navy launched last year to step up relationship between the Navy and communities in its areas of theatre operations.

Continuing, he said the KPU Secretariat was facilitated by an illustrious son of Kokori inland community , Rear Admiral Monday Kohwo Unurhiere under the Naval scheme , adding that the project would further boost cooperation between the Navy and the community.

The Project Facilitator/ Chief Host – Rear Admiral Monday Kohwo Unurhiere on his part thanked the CNS for the project in his community , urging the area to maintain the facility.

He also thanked governor Oborevwori, Chairman of the local government council, the traditional leadership of the area , the past and present leadership of KPU and others for the various roles they played while the work on the building was on.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori who was represented by his Commissioner of Culture and Tourism Hon. Dr Darlington Nnamdi Ijeh, lauded the Navy for the gesture , adding that his administration would continue to build on the healthy relationship with security agencies to curtail the spread of crime.

Chairman of the community’s Board of Trustees , BoT, Dr Colonel Wilson O.V. Ijide retired , expressed gratitude for the donation, stressing that the secretariat would smoothen the operations and activities of KPU.

The Secretariat has four office complex , a borehole and overhead water tank with a perimeter fence round among others.