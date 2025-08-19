NASS proposes distinct salary structure, job security for legislative aides

National Assembly

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — The National Assembly is considering the introduction of a distinct salary structure for legislative aides attached to the 469 federal lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Speaking at a three-day capacity-building training for aides in Abuja, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Barr. Kamoru Ogunlana, said the reforms are aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing the overall performance of legislators.

He explained that although legislative aides are political appointees, their current conditions of service are based on civil service templates, which do not reflect the peculiar nature of their jobs.

“Unlike civil servants, legislative aides have no job security, as their tenure is tied to their principals. Ranking is often not based on competence or qualifications,” Ogunlana said.

He added that the absence of a comprehensive law defining the duties of different cadres of aides often exposes them to arbitrary decisions.

“We are proposing that the National Assembly Service Commission and Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission should develop a distinct salary structure and conditions of service that reflect the unique nature of your work.

“There is also a need to review appointment criteria to attract competent personnel and to establish safeguards against arbitrary termination,” he stressed.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Mr. Saviour Enyiekere, urged aides to upgrade their skills and knowledge in order to contribute meaningfully to legislative output.

The training, organised in partnership with Research Enterprise Systems (RES), brought together various categories of aides including Chiefs of Staff to presiding officers, Special Advisers, and Senior Legislative Aides.