Nasarawa Emir urges Nigerians to get PVCs for 2027 elections

…INEC cautions against Premature campaigns

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

LAFIA — As preparations begin for the 2027 general elections, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Bage I (rtd), has appealed to Nigerians to take advantage of the upcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in choosing their future leaders.

The Emir made this call during a visit by the Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Shehu Wahab, to the Emir’s palace in Lafia. The visit was part of INEC’s effort to engage traditional rulers ahead of the CVR exercise scheduled to commence on Monday.

Describing the CVR as a national responsibility, the Emir emphasized the importance of voter participation and encouraged citizens who have lost or never obtained their PVCs to register before the elections.

“This is a great opportunity for eligible citizens to exercise their voting rights and contribute to the democratic process,” the Emir said.

He commended INEC for initiating the exercise early and assured the REC of support from traditional institutions across the state in mobilizing awareness and participation.

During a separate stakeholders’ meeting in Lafia, Dr. Wahab urged political aspirants and parties to refrain from engaging in campaign activities that contravene electoral regulations.

He noted that visible campaign materials in some parts of the state were inconsistent with the electoral timeline and could lead to misunderstanding among supporters.

He encouraged parties to focus on preparations in accordance with INEC’s official calendar and avoid actions that may cause friction or misinterpretations ahead of the 2027 elections.

“It’s important that all political activities remain within legal limits. Early campaigning may cause tension and should be avoided,” Wahab said.

Dr. Wahab also disclosed that over 55,000 PVCs remain uncollected in Nasarawa State. He urged residents to collect their cards, emphasizing that double registration will not be allowed.

He further shared INEC’s commitment to including essential service providers in the voting process, possibly through early voting methods being considered for future elections.

Stakeholders, including party representatives, civil society organisations, and security agencies, called for the decentralization of registration centres to improve accessibility, especially in areas with high population density like Karu LGA.

In response, the REC assured participants that INEC is aware of such concerns and has made provisions to address them.

Dr. Wahab also reminded stakeholders that voter registration is strictly the responsibility of INEC, cautioning against any form of unauthorized mobilization or intervention in the process by individuals or groups.

The CVR exercise is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 18, with in-person registration from August 25, 2025, across designated INEC centres in the state.