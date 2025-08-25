Nasarawa earmarks N1.6bn to clear 2012 retirees’ benefits 

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nasarawa State Government has earmarked N1.6 billion for the payment of gratuities to retirees who left service in 2012, Governor Abdullahi Sule has announced

Sule made the disclosure during the distribution of electric vehicles at the Government House, Lafia.

He noted that his administration had already cleared all outstanding gratuities inherited from 1996 to 2011.

“This year, at the state level, we are also paying all the 2012 retirees. We will be paying them 100 per cent of their money, amounting to N1.6 billion,” the governor said. He further revealed that the state government would release N600 million to enable local governments to settle part of their gratuity obligations.

“For retired civil servants, if you remember, we started this payment from 1996 to 2011, and we have fully paid,” Sule added.

The governor, however, cautioned local government councils against overstaffing, which he blamed for their persistent financial difficulties.

“The local governments are facing challenges, and we know they will not be able to go in the same line with the state government to pay 100 per cent of the gratuity,” he said. To address the problem, Sule announced plans to engage a consultant to audit the local governments in order to save them from what he described as a “time bomb.

“Every year, the local governments accumulate gratuity liabilities of between N5 billion and N6 billion. There is no way they will be able to pay. So, either people will die without getting their gratuity, or they will continue to pay in percentages,” the governor warned.

He also called on the House of Assembly to intensify oversight functions by conducting staff audits at the local government level to ascertain their actual workforce.

Speaking on other welfare measures, the governor disclosed that with improved revenue from the federation account, the state government had concluded plans to procure fertiliser and rice for residents and sell them at 50 per cent subsidy.

He explained that the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to “water the ground” in support of citizens’ welfare.