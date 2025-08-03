NAS offers free medicare to 800 Imo residents

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confraternity has offered free medical services to no fewer than 800 residents of Orogwe community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo.

The medical mission, which offered diagnosis, treatment, and essential medications to residents, was part of activities of the association’s 49th Konverge of the association in Owerri.

Speaking at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Orogwe, the National President of NAS, Dr Joseph Oteri, said it was a quarterly mission to support people in communities.

According to him, the target is to provide free medical treatment to people, who ordinarily cannot access medicare due to financial constraints especially for non-communicable diseases.

He said: “Since 1952, NAS was formed by seven young men including Ralph Opara from Imo.

“The confraternity has evolved to social advocacy with missions that supports mankind.

“We chose a community to offer free medicare to people, especially the down trodden.

“We had a child with serious issue here today.

“Luckily, we had a paediatrician who admitted the child and later referred her to the Federal Medical Center Owerri,” he said.

Oteri said few other patients were referred for surgeries, noting that the association would later work out how to fund their hospital bills.

“We are happy that people came out in their numbers for this programme,” Oteri said.

He said the medical mission would support the state government’s efforts in the health sector.

He dispelled the notion about the Pyrates Confraternity being a cultism group, maintaining that the association was formed for the protection of the down trodden as well for social advocacy for positive changes.

Also speaking, the Chief Programme Officer of NAS, Chief Barth Ekelemo, said t

“The ideals of the Pirate Confraternity is to continue to promote a society where people have access to resources medical, road, employment, among others, and our role is to continue to drive that vision of our founding father.

“Bringing the NAS medical mission to Orogwe is to support the state government in providing for the medical needs of the people of the area.

“Nigeria is a nation of over 200 million people and we equally know that there are shortages of doctors with non-functional medical facilities in most local government areas as they should,” he noted.

He disclosed that 41 doctors from within and outside the country were on ground for the medical services. providing opportunities for the people.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Chizoba Igwe, who received medication for malaria treatment, described the process as “easy and laudable”.

“This time around, there is no money to go to pharmacy or hospital for treatment.

“What they did here today is a big relief not just for me but for many who attended the free medical mission,” Igwe stated.

Also, Mrs Mmesoma Njoku, who said she was tested for eyesight issues, received medicated glasses from the medical team even as she was full of appreciation to the association.

“I have been having issues with my sight but I have not been able to go to the hospital due to lack of money.

“But today, they tested my sight and equally gave me medicated glasses which I discovered helped me to read very tiny texts.

“I thank the association for this intervention,” Enjoy said.

Other activities mapped out for the 49th Konverge included the Art Ova Yap exhibition and the Supreme Pyrates Council/Annual General Meeting.