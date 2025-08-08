Narratives differ on perpetrator but no doubt foreign intervention is cause of chaos in Libya

Fighters of a battalion loyal to Libyan General Khalifa Haftar pictured in the eastern city of Benghazi in December 2019. Both sides in Libya’s conflict agreed to a ceasefire, January 1, 2020. PHOTO: AFP

By Manuel Godsin

In early August, forces affiliated with the Government of National Unity (GNU), led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, carried out airstrikes using drones on several areas in the cities of Sabratha, Zuwara, and Zawiya.

These strikes have been a part of Dbeibeh’s announced plan to launch military operations against what he described as “strongholds of human traffickers and drug smugglers.”

Accounts within the Libyan arena vary, with some leaks suggesting that the GNU had coordinated with Italy to conduct its recent airstrikes on coastal cities in western Libya as part of a joint plan to curb irregular migration to Europe.

According to these leaks, the airstrikes targeting cities on Libya’s western coast were carried out using Italian military aircraft under direct coordination between the western Libyan government and Italy. These strikes hit a residential neighborhood, injuring a child and causing severe damage to homes and civilian vehicles.

A second narrative, based on preliminary investigations, claims that the operation was conducted using Ukrainian-made drones imported by Dbeibeh in late June of this year. The drones arrived in two batches: the first via Azerbaijan to Tripoli, while the second—used to target Sabratha—entered through the Algerian border.

Military sources report that Dbeibeh has intensified purchases of drones, particularly Ukrainian ones, for using in his war against armed militias opposing him in western Libya. The imports are facilitated through various commercial and military channels, coordinated by Acting Defense Minister Abdul-Salam Al-Zoubi and the Ukrainian military attaché in Algeria, Andrii Paiuk, who was overseeing the delivery of the latest batch of Ukrainian drones via Algerian territory to Tripoli.

In this context, the European Center for Strategic Studies confirmed that the use of these drones reflects a serious escalation in the armed conflict in the capital, Tripoli. Media reports has also indicated that the Dbeibeh government purchased Ukrainian drones under direct supervision to target the “RADA” militia.

A third narrative claims that the airstrikes were carried out using Turkish drones. Mayors of the western region and the Western Mountain municipalities issued a statement addressed to the Turkish ambassador and leadership, accusing Turkish drones of attacking Libyan cities, resulting in unjustified civilian casualties. They deemed this a “blatant violation of Libya’s sovereignty and a threat to the lives of innocent civilians.”

For its part, the Turkish Defense Ministry has denied the involvement of its drones stationed in Libya in these strikes. This was corroborated by “Al-Masar” TV, which reported that forces affiliated with the “RADA,” led by Abdul Raouf Kara, had shot down three

Ukrainian-made drones flying over Mitiga Air Base—where Turkish forces are stationed—ruling out the possibility of Turkish involvement.

Analysts argue that the first narrative holds some credibility, especially given Dbeibeh’s dissatisfaction with Turkey’s recent rapprochement with the eastern Libyan camp led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. This has pushed Dbeibeh to seek closer ties with Italy and coordinate with them to forcefully address irregular migration.

The second narrative, however, is considered to be more plausible, particularly in light of Ukraine and the GNU’s silence regarding the use of drones in the recent strikes—unlike Turkey, which denied involvement. This suggests Kyiv’s role in the airstrikes, likely coordinated through parties including the Ukrainian military attaché in Algeria, Andrii Paiuk, especially given Ukraine’s growing activity in Africa by supporting armed groups with experts and drones.

Regardless of the type or the origin of the drones, foreign intervention in Libya remains the primary cause of the persistent institutional division, security chaos, and economic collapse, as external actors continue to pursue their own interests in Libya with no regard for the demands of the Libyan people.

Manuel Godsin is a writer and researcher in political science and political strategy.