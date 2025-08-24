NANS says appointment of Ajiboye as NICO boss will preserve cultural heritage

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said the appointment of Otunba Biodun Ajiboye as the Executive Secretary of the National Institute of Cultural Orientation, NICO, is in the right direction and that it will help preserve the cultural heritage of the country.

The association, in a statement by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, expressed optimism that Ajiboye would surely acquaint himself well in his new position.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), the apex student body representing the interests and aspirations of Nigerian students at home and abroad, hereby passes a vote of confidence on Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO).

“Otunba Biodun Ajiboye is, without doubt, the right choice for NICO at this crucial moment in our national history. He is a man of native intelligence, rare integrity, and transformational leadership acumen. A statesman of great repute, Otunba Ajiboye has continued to display a deep sense of maturity and excellence in the discharge of his duties, driving NICO to new heights in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a blunt but focused leader, he has brought transparency, accountability, and vision to the agency. His leadership has not only preserved our cultural heritage amidst the pressures of the digital era but also given NICO the international recognition it rightfully deserves. His tireless efforts to protect and promote our indigenous culture, language, and orientation reflect a commitment to national identity that resonates with the youth and all patriotic Nigerians.

“NANS commends his consistency in ensuring that the Renewed Hope Initiatives of Mr. President are not only implemented but are yielding tangible results in national reorientation, value revival, and cultural sustainability.

‘In light of the above, NANS pledges further collaboration and partnership with NICO under the leadership of Otunba Biodun Ajiboye. We believe that by working together, we can deepen cultural awareness among the youth, foster national unity, and contribute meaningfully to the socio-cultural and educational development of our nation.

“Once again, we affirm our unwavering support for Otunba Ajiboye and call on all stakeholders to rally behind him for the continued success of NICO and the broader vision of a united, cultured, and progressive Nigeria.”