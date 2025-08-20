NANS passes no-confidence vote on WAEC boss, declares protest for removal

By Etop Ekanem

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) National Secretariat has passed a vote of no confidence in the Head of National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr. Amos Dangut and called for the immediate removal of the management of the examination body.

This resolution was reached during the just concluded 87th NANS National Senate Sitting/Congress held at Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State.

The decision came on the heels of the systemic failure of the council under his watch, mass failure recorded in the recently released 2025 WAEC English Language results, which many students sat for under questionable circumstances, as the examination was conducted late into the night, several allegations, such as, gross mismanagement, serialization issues, malpractice aided by some management staffs are the reasons for the call of the said protest.

NANS national leadership had earlier demanded a retake of the English Language examination to ensure fairness and credibility. However, WAEC’s refusal to grant this request and its adamant stance on the matter further aggravated the concerns of Nigerian students nationwide.

Speaking after the National Senate sitting, Director of Administration and Planning, NANS National Headquarters, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman, emphasised that the mass failure will not be welcomed by NANS, saying the association considers the development a deliberate attempt to jeopardise the future of Nigerian students.

The intentional approach of WAEC releasing different percentages of results within 48 hours of official results is totally uncalled for and an act of gross misconduct on the part of WAEC as an institution.

“In light of these irregularities and WAEC’s insensitivity, we are declaring a nationwide protest to press home our demands for the removal of the WAEC boss through the Federal Ministry of Education. Nigerian students deserve transparency, fairness, and a credible assessment of their academic performance,” Uthman declared.

The students’ body reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the interests of Nigerian students and warned that it would not relent until the needful is done.