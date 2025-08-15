NANS participates in International Youth Day 2025 Conference in Angola

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) took part in the International Youth Day (IYD) 2025 Conference held in Luanda, Angola, from August 9th to 12th, 2025. Themed “Youth, global governance, and the

future of development,” the four-day global gathering brought together youth leaders, policymakers, and international development partners to engage in high-level dialogue on youth inclusiveness and sustainable development.

According to Comr. Kenechukwu Aneke, Vice President on External Affairs NANS National, the event drew participants from within and outside the African continent.

“As one of the official representatives of Nigerian students and youth, I had the honour of actively contributing to strategic sessions focused on youth diplomacy, policy engagement, and intercontinental collaboration. I used this platform to emphasize the critical role of Nigerian students in shaping global governance and influencing progressive policies.

“The conference produced significant outcomes, including strengthened collaboration between youth bodies, UN agencies, and development institutions. Nigeria was recognized as a leading voice for youth empowerment, and there was a renewed call for the meaningful inclusion of young people in governance structures at all levels.

We reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to youth leadership and active participation in national and global development efforts. NANS remains dedicated to leveraging the insights and opportunities gained from IYD 2025 to further champion the advancement and global relevance of Nigerian students,” Aneke said.