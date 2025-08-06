NANS JCC Ondo lauds FG over N4.2bn research grant

…Seeks inclusion of more institutions

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Joint Campus Council (JCC), Ondo State Axis has commended the federal government for the approval of N4.2 billion grant to support 158 research projects across the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The fund will be disbursed through the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) 2024 Grant Cycle.

In a statement by the Chairman, Comr. Adekanye Mayomi Adeboye, the body said the step was a bold move to advancing research, innovation and academic excellence.

“This bold initiative by President Bola Tinubu’s administration reaffirms the federal government’s commitment to advancing research, innovation, and academic excellence in Nigeria. It also shines a light on the often-overlooked intellectual capabilities within our campuses.

“We are particularly pleased to celebrate the inclusion of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), two of Ondo State’s academic giants as beneficiaries of this historic grant. Their recognition reflects the depth of talent and innovation present within our state and inspires hope that more of our institutions will soon benefit from such laudable initiatives.

“However, while we appreciate the federal government’s support, we humbly urge that this grant be further extended to other institutions in Ondo State that were not included in this round particularly state-owned universities and colleges like AAUA, UNIMED, OAUSTECH, and FECA, as well as other institutions not included like FEDPOLEL, AFUED and OAUSTECH which are equally rich in research potential and have vibrant student and academic communities.

“As the voice of Nigerian students in the Sunshine State, NANS JCC Ondo reiterates the call for inclusive funding policies that empower all institutions regardless of size, ownership, or location to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development goals through research and innovation.

“Furthermore, we urge the Federal Government and TETFund to ensure that these grants are diligently monitored, equitably disbursed, and transparently utilized, so that the impact reaches the students and researchers for whom they were intended.

“Once again, we extend our deepest appreciation to the leadership of TETFund, the Hon. Minister of Education, and the Presidency for prioritizing education. We look forward to a future where no campus is left behind.”