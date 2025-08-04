Nameless but for Clark, Achebe and Soyinka

By Enewaridideke Ekanpou

I mouthed Jp Clark and cried kpiyan kpiyan into this world, my lips decorated with Song of a Goat.

It was my first coming into this world.

I mouthed Chinua Achebe and cried kpiyan kpiyan into this world, my lips decorated with Anthills of the Savannah.

It was my second coming into this world.

I mouthed Wole Soyinka and cried kpiyan kpiyan into this world, my lips decorated with Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth.

It was my third coming into this world.

Because my birth marks mark my first, second and third coming into this world, the world has given me a crown.

Doctor of Philosophy in storytelling is my crown.

Everyone now calls me Doctor wherever I go to.

For decades I journeyed everywhere, nameless, nameless to the discomfort of Dr Paul and Dr Tompolo.

Dr Paul Bebenimibo and Dr Tompolo must be comforted I have been named after decades.

Dr Izonebi and Dr Gesiere must be told I have been decorated.

Decorated a Doctor not deracinated;

Decorated a Doctor not dominated;

Decorated a Doctor not dogmatised;

Decorated a Doctor not doctored;

Decorated a Doctor not deodorised;

Decorated a Doctor not donated .

I can see Timiebi Maika go wild and drunk with dance steps in the underworld.

My inside is dotted with native chalk.

My inside native chalk-dotted because Clark, Achebe and Soyinka taught me how to cry kpiyan kpiyan!

My crown came because I shed tears for Clark, Achebe and Soyinka in my first, second and third coming into this world.

Dr. Ekanpou writes from Akparemogbene, Delta State.