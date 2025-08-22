Naira depreciates to N1,550/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira today depreciated to N1,550 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,545 per dollar on Thursday.

Likewise, the Naira appreciated to N1,535 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).



Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell slightly to N1,535 per dollar from N1,535.5 per dollar on Thursday, indicating 50 kobo appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and the NFEM rate widened to N15 per dollar from N9.9 per dollar on Thursday.