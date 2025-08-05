Naira appreciates to N1,555/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N1,555 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,560 per dollar last weekend.

Similarly, naira appreciated to N1,533.8 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,533.8 per dollar from N1,535.5 per dollar last weekend, indicating N1.7 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N21.2 per dollar from N24.5 per dollar last week Friday.