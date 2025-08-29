Naira appreciates to N1,545/$ in parallel market

Naira

The Naira today appreciated to N1,545 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,552 per dollar on Thursday.

Similarly, the Naira appreciated to N1,531 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).



Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,531 per dollar from N1,533 per dollar on Thursday , indicating N2 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and the NFEM rate narrowed to N14 per dollar from N19.80 per dollar on Thursday.

This week, the naira gained N5.9 in the official market and weakened by N5 in the parallel market.