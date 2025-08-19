NAIC boss commended for advancing Tinubu’s food security vision

Danfulani

The Nigerian Agricultural Youths Forum has praised the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Yazid Shehu Danfulani, for his role in driving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agricultural transformation agenda.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Ugoche Audu, and released in Abuja on Friday, the forum described Danfulani as a “pivotal figure” in efforts to achieve food security and economic growth.

Danfulani, the group noted, has spearheaded initiatives to strengthen the agricultural sector by aligning NAIC’s operations with the president’s vision to modernise farming and empower farmers nationwide.

Under President Tinubu’s leadership, agriculture has been prioritised as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic diversification strategy. The agenda focuses on modern techniques, higher yields, and protecting farmers from risk.

At the recent National Agricultural Summit in Abuja, Danfulani reaffirmed NAIC’s commitment to supporting this vision.

He said the corporation was “de-risking agriculture” by offering insurance products that shield farmers from climate shocks, pests, and market instability.

According to.Audu,”One of his flagship reforms has been the expansion of subsidised insurance schemes to smallholder farmers, who make up over 70 percent of the nation’s agricultural workforce.”

This, the forum said, has boosted confidence among rural farmers to invest in improved methods and scale their operations.

He said “Danfulani has also embraced technology, introducing digital platforms to simplify policy enrolment, claims processing, and farm risk assessments.

” Satellite imagery and data analytics now allow NAIC to monitor farmlands in real-time, enabling faster intervention when disasters strike.

Farmers’ groups across the country have welcomed these measures.

Aisha Ibrahim, a rice farmer from Kebbi State, said she recovered from last year’s flood losses thanks to NAIC’s insurance, and is now expanding her operations.

Beyond insurance, NAIC has partnered with agricultural institutes to train farmers in climate-smart practices, furthering Tinubu’s goal of turning Nigeria into a net exporter of agricultural products.

The forum said Danfulani’s leadership represents “a beacon of hope” for the sector, adding that with his continued drive, Nigeria is on track to secure both its food supply and farmers’ livelihoods.