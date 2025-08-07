NAHCON reviews 2025 Hajj, fixes N8.5m deposit for 2026 fare

FILE IMAGE

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards on Thursday agreed on a deposit of N8.5 million as the provisional fare for the 2026 Hajj pending final negotiations on all service contracts.

The Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Prof. Abdullahi Usman, disclosed this in a statement issued by its Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Hajiya Fatima Usara, in Abuja on Thursday.

Usara quoted the NAHCON boss as saying this at a strategic post-Hajj meeting with chairmen and secretaries of state pilgrims’ welfare boards aimed at reviewing the 2025 Hajj operations and commencing early preparations for 2026.

“The NAHCON Chairman, after deliberations, announced a tentative deposit of N8.5 million as the provisional fare for the 2026 Hajj as agreed collectively, pending final negotiations on all service contracts.

“Usman also announced that Nigeria has retained its 95,000-slot allocation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Similarly, allocation of slots to state welfare boards remains as it was last year,” Usara said.

In his submission, Alhaji Idris Almakura, the Chairman of the Forum of States Executive Secretaries and Executive Secretary (ES) of the Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims’ Board, thanked NAHCON for organising the meeting.

Almakura urged the commission to strengthen collaboration with state boards through improved communication and timely clarifications.

He also called for expedited reconciliation of pending matters from the 2025 Hajj to ensure a smooth transition into 2026 planning.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the NAHCON CEO expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast support to Nigerian pilgrims and the Commission.

He highlighted the Federal Government’s intervention that enabled Hajj carriers to accept payments in Naira, shielding pilgrims from foreign exchange shocks.

Usman also commended the government for directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend its earlier policy mandating credit card-only payments for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to pilgrims.

According to him, this could have disadvantaged many of them due to limited awareness and sensitisation.

He encouraged participants to offer frank, constructive evaluations of the 2025 exercise, focusing on what worked, the challenges encountered, and areas for improvement.

Prof. Abubakar Yagawal, the Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), led discussions on the 2026 Hajj Calendar, while Commissioner of Operations Prince Anofiu Elegushi led discussions on operational matters.

Elegushi opened the floor for discussions on the possible rollover of contracts for the four airlines that operated during the 2025 Hajj.

He cited time constraints and bureaucratic hurdles juxtaposed with the Saudi calendar and its expectations from Hajj-participating countries.

According to him, this will give room for Nigeria to book airlift slots early.

Present at the meeting were all executive members of the Forum of States’ Muslim Welfare Boards, including Deputy Chairman Alhaji Aliyu Faruku Yaro (ES, Kebbi State) and Malam Abubakar Salihu, who is the Secretary of the Forum and the ES of Adamawa State. (NAN)