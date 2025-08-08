NAHCO records 166.7% growth in net profit to N8.9bn in H1’25

By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc , has recorded improved net profit, posting 166.7 percent growth to N8.88 billion in the first half of 2025, H1’25 from N3.33 billion in H1’24, driven by increased revenue.

Interim report and accounts of NAHCO for the H1’25 ended June 30, 2025 released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that aviation handling group doubled group revenue by 102.06 percent to N32.33 billion in H1’25 as against N16.0 billion recorded in comparable period of 2024. Gross profit grew by 117.73 percent to N19.16 billion from N8.80 billion. The operating profit jumped by 126.9 per cent to N11.64 billion in H1’2 as against N5.13 billion in. H1’24.

With improving midline cost management, pre-tax profit leaped by 148.21 percent from N4.75 billion in H1’24 to N11.79 billion in H1’25.

With these, earnings per share (EPS) leaped from N1.71 in H1’24 to N4.55 in H1’25. Gross profit margin improved from 55 per cent in first half 2024 to 59.26 per cent in first half 2025. Operating profit margin increased from 32.06 per cent to 36.0 per cent. Pre-tax profit margin also improved from 29.7 per cent to 36.5 per cent. Return on total assets tripled from 7.09 per cent to 20.14 per cent. Return on equity also jumped to 51.09 per cent as against 16.59 per cent.

The H1’25 strengthened the outlook for NAHCO, which had increased dividend payout by 134 per cent for the 2024 business year. NAHCO had distributed N11.58 billion as cash dividends for the 2024 business year, representing a dividend per share of N5.94, compared with N4.95 billion paid for the 2023 business year. The half-year 2025 results placed NAHCO on stronger footing to surpass its 2024 full-year performance, which had been hailed as a record performance. The audited report and accounts of NAHCO for the year ended December 31, 2024 had shown that profit before tax doubled by 115.4 per cent to N18.70 billion in 2024 as against N8.68 billion in 2023. Total revenue rose by 88.5 per cent from N28.40 billion in 2023 to N53.54 billion in 2024. Chairman, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, Dr Seinde Fadeni, has reiterated the commitment of the board and management of company to further diversify its businesses as part of strategies to drive the group’s revenue above N300 billion within the next five years.