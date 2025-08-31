NAFDAC warns public over falsified Gold Vision Oxytocin injection

NAFDAC boss, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public about an unregistered Gold Vision Oxytocin injection 10IU bearing a fake registration number.

The alert, numbered 028/2025, was published on the agency’s official website.

NAFDAC said the product was falsely claimed to be manufactured by Anhui Hongye Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Fengyang East Road, Bengbu, Anhui Province, China.

It added that the product was marketed by Gold Vision Medicals, No. 4 Range Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu, Nigeria.

The agency said that the product was discovered during a risk-based sampling survey conducted by officers of its Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) directorate.

Further investigations revealed that three falsified products – A-tocin injection, Extocin injection, and Claxitodin injection – were also identified during the 2023 risk-based PMS sampling.

According to NAFDAC, all the falsified products were allegedly manufactured by the same company and carried the same forged NAFDAC registration number, A4-9566.

The agency emphasised that these products were confirmed to be falsified because they were not listed in the official NAFDAC-registered products database.

Oxytocin is a natural hormone and neuropeptide, also available as a pharmaceutical drug, mainly used to induce or strengthen labour, control postpartum bleeding, and support lactation.

It binds to oxytocin receptors in the uterine muscle, activating a G-protein-coupled receptor pathway. This raises calcium levels within cells, triggering uterine contractions.

NAFDAC warned that using unregistered or falsified oxytocin injections poses serious health risks for both mothers and newborns.

The agency said such products may contain incorrect doses, no active ingredient, or harmful contaminants, leading to weak contractions, postpartum haemorrhage, or even maternal death.

It added that poor-quality oxytocin could delay or fail to stop bleeding after childbirth, often requiring emergency interventions such as blood transfusions or surgery.

NAFDAC stated that its zonal directors and state coordinators have been instructed to monitor and withdraw any falsified products detected within their jurisdictions across Nigeria.

The agency urged importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers to remain vigilant within the supply chain and avoid importing, distributing, selling, or using these falsified products.

It advised that all medicinal products and medical devices should only be obtained from licensed suppliers, with authenticity and physical condition carefully verified.

Healthcare professionals and consumers were encouraged to report suspicions of substandard or falsified medicines and devices to the nearest NAFDAC office, or call 0800-162-3322, or email [email protected]

Reports of adverse events or side effects linked to medicines or devices should also be submitted to NAFDAC offices.

The public may also report cases through the e-reporting platforms on the NAFDAC website, www.nafdac.gov.ng

Alternatively, reports can be made via the Med-safety app, downloadable on Android and iOS stores, or by email at [email protected].

