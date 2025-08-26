NAFDAC raids hawkers, seizes fake drugs

As part of efforts to rid the nation of fake and unwholesome products, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) executed special enforcement operations.

The agency, in a statement on Tuesday, said the operations targeted hawkers and peddlers to mop up fake and unregistered pharmaceutical products and other regulated items.

The raids were carried out in Lagos, Kaduna, Abuja, and Asaba, where drug hawkers sold fake, expired, and unapproved products.

The seized products were valued at over N110 million, underscoring the scale of the illegal trade.

Items confiscated included aphrodisiacs, oxytocins, narcotic analgesics, tramadol, morphine, sex-enhancement drugs, antibiotics, painkillers, and other unsafe pharmaceutical products.

The agency disclosed that more than 15 individuals were arrested and detained during the raids, pending completion of interrogation and further investigations.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC Director-General, warned that the distribution and sale of medicines in unauthorized places are prohibited, stressing that violators would face severe sanctions.

She urged Nigerians to desist from patronising hawkers and peddlers, stressing that NAFDAC would not relent until all offenders are brought to book.

Adeyeye reaffirmed NAFDAC’s commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of foods, medicines, and other regulated products available to the public.

Vanguard News