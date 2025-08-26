NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to falsified batches of Postinor-2 in circulation

NAFDAC boss, Prof. Adeyeye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public warning over falsified batches of Postinor-2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg), an emergency contraceptive pill, found in circulation across Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, the agency said the counterfeit products, identified as Type 1 and Type 2 falsified batches, were flagged after the Society for Family Health (SFH), the authorised importer, confirmed it did not bring in those consignments.

NAFDAC disclosed that the counterfeit packs carried obvious errors, including a misspelt verification sticker reading “Veify” instead of “Verify” and a wrongly printed phrase “Distnibuted in Nigeria” at the back of the pack. The original version, the agency noted, has clearer fonts and correct spellings.

It said, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) hereby notifies the public of falsified Type 1 and 2 batches of POSTINOR 2 (Levonorgestrel 0.75mg) product in circulation.

“The noticeable difference was found to be as follows: The font size of the text on the pin verification sticker appears smaller and has a wrong spelling of the word Veify instead of Verify on the fake; meanwhile, the text font on the sticker of the original appears bigger and more visible. There is also a wrong spelling behind the pack of the fake “Distnibuted in Nigeria” instead of distributed in Nigeria”, NAFDAC said.

NAFDAC confirmed that two falsified versions of Postinor-2 are in circulation. They include Counterfeit Product (Type 1), Batch T36184B, manufactured in August 2024 with an expiry date of August 2028, and Counterfeit Product (Type 2), Batch 332, manufactured in March 2023 with an expiry date of February 2027. Both carry the registration number 04-6985.

The agency warned that the counterfeit pills may contain incorrect or harmful ingredients, improper dosages of levonorgestrel, and could have been produced under unsafe conditions, posing serious risks to public health.

It noted that the dangers of using the falsified products include contraceptive failure, exposure to toxic contaminants, unpredictable side effects, and long-term reproductive health complications. Unknown substances in the fakes could also trigger allergic reactions, organ damage, or even death.

NAFDAC stressed that counterfeit medicines are unregulated, untested, and illegal, making their safety and effectiveness impossible to guarantee. It urged consumers to obtain Postinor-2 only from licensed pharmacies or healthcare providers.

The agency said investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the falsified products, while its zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the fake batches nationwide.

Consumers and healthcare providers were also advised to carefully check PIN stickers, report any suspected counterfeit products, and always buy medicines from verified sources.