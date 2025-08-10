NAF reassures Kebbi residents of robust air defence, intensifies surveillance

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Sunday reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s (NAF) readiness to counter emerging threats and safeguard lives in Kebbi State and the North-West region.

Abubakar stated this during an operational assessment visit to Kebbi, where he inspected key military facilities, met with security chiefs, and held talks with Gov. Mohammed Idris.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Sunday in Abuja.

The CAS described Kebbi state as “strategically critical” to Nigeria’s security architecture due to its international borders with Benin and Niger as well as its expansive rural terrain.

He expressed satisfaction with the readiness of air platforms and pledged intensified intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations, while commending synergy among security agencies in the state.

“What affects Kebbi affects the entire North-West and, by extension, the peace and stability of our nation.

“Our commitment is clear: we will locate and root out all criminal elements threatening the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens. Nigeria must be secure for development to thrive.

“Our platforms are well-positioned and capable of reaching every part of the state swiftly. Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations will be intensified.

“I commend the dedication of our colleagues in the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others.

“Their tireless efforts are making a difference, and we will continue to support them with air power and strategic coordination,” he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Idris commended the NAF and other security agencies for their commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state.

He noted that Kebbi had remained largely peaceful despite the emerging threats and the complex security environment in the North-West, due to the vigilance and sacrifices of the nation’s security forces.

“We are fully committed to working hand in hand with our security institutions to ensure Kebbi remains a bastion of peace and stability,” he said.